Gambia: Jammeh Steps Down, Goes Into Exile
Inaugural Address: Trump's Full Speech
LASTMA Goes Tough On Drivers Plying One Way, Restricted Routes
Gambia: West African Leaders Give Jammeh Till Noon to Quit Office
NAF Inaugurates 6-Man-Panel To Probe Rann's Accidental Discharge
Latest
Italy: 16 Die in School Bus Crash
A bus carrying schoolchildren has crashed and caught fire in northern Italy, killing at least 16 people, emergency officials say. The bus, carrying
Artists, Students Warm Up To EKO ART EXPO
The first Rasheed Gbadamosi Eko Art Expo which opens on Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island is gathering momentum
Gambia: Jammeh Steps Down, Goes Into Exile
President of Gambia, Adama Barrow says Yahya Jammeh will step down and leave the country. Adama Barrow made the announcement on twitter, after
Inaugural Address: Trump's Full Speech
Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world: Thank you. We
LASTMA Goes Tough On Drivers Plying One Way, Restricted Routes
The Lagos State Government on Friday carried out comprehensive enforcement of Traffic and Environmental Laws across the State, just as it urged
Politics
Fayose Emerges Chairman PDP Governors' Forum
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has been elected the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’
Another PDP Senator Defects To APC
There was confusion in the senate on Thursday as another Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator representing Akwa-Ibom
Sports
Tottenham: Jan Vertonghen Out For Six Weeks
I've Not Retired - Van Gaal
AFCON: Ghana Beat Uganda 1-0
Business and Economy
There Is Enough Fuel, Stop Panic Buy, NNPC Tells Nigerians
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC is asking motorists to avoid panic buying of petrol. The
2017 Budget: Senate Pegs Oil Price To $44.5 Per Barrel
The senate has agreed on $44.5 per barrel as benchmark price for the 2017 budget as against $42.5 per barrel earlier
Education
Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Nigeria Turkish School Kidnap
Policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team have arrested two persons involved in the kidnap of eight persons
Breaking: Suicide Bomber Kills One Professor, 4 Students In UNIMAID
Five persons were killed Monday morning as a male suicide bomber detonated explosive at the University of Maiduguri. The Commissioner of Police(CP),
ASUU Petitions JAMB Registrar Over N2bn Fraud
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has petitioned the former Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin who is now JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq
JAMB Says 2016 Varsity Admission Has Closed
Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB Professor Is-haq Oloyede says the 2016 admissions to all Federal
Health
Eat The Crumbs, Story of Kaduna Poor Boy
Polio Case Detected In Cross River
Ambode's Wife Presents Gift To First Baby of The Year
Italy: 16 Die in School Bus Crash
A bus carrying schoolchildren has crashed and caught fire in northern Italy, killing at least 16 people, emergency
Artists, Students Warm Up To EKO ART EXPO
The first Rasheed Gbadamosi Eko Art Expo which opens on Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Eko Hotel and Suites in
Gambia: Jammeh Steps Down, Goes Into Exile
President of Gambia, Adama Barrow says Yahya Jammeh will step down and leave the country. Adama Barrow made the
Inaugural Address: Trump's Full Speech
Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and
LASTMA Goes Tough On Drivers Plying One Way, Restricted Routes
The Lagos State Government on Friday carried out comprehensive enforcement of Traffic and Environmental Laws across the
Sports
Tottenham: Jan Vertonghen Out For Six Weeks
Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen is expected to be out for six weeks with an ankle ligament injury, according to his
I've Not Retired - Van Gaal
Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says he has not retired, but is instead taking a sabbatical until the
AFCON: Ghana Beat Uganda 1-0
Ghana's Andre Ayew surpassed his father's record by scoring the goal that beat Uganda 1-0 in their Group D match at the
Van Gaal Retires From Coaching
Ex-Manchester United and Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal says he has retired from coaching after a 26-year career. Van
Italy: 16 Die in School Bus Crash
Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 1:38pm
Artists, Students Warm Up To EKO ART EXPO
Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 12:38pm
Gambia: Jammeh Steps Down, Goes Into Exile
Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 12:24pm
Inaugural Address: Trump's Full Speech
Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 12:08pm
LASTMA Goes Tough On Drivers Plying One Way, Restricted Routes
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 3:16pm
Fayose Emerges Chairman PDP Governors' Forum
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 3:07pm
Security
NAF Inaugurates 6-Man-Panel To Probe Rann's Accidental Discharge
20 January, 2017 - 12:34
The Nigerian Air Force, has inaugurated a six-man panel to investigate an airstrike at Rann’s Internally Displaced Persons camp in
Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Nigeria Turkish School Kidnap
19 January, 2017 - 12:11
Policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team have arrested two persons involved in the kidnap of
