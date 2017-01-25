Skip to main content
Amosun Receives Rescued Students of Nigerian Turkish International College
Fayose Foils DSS Attempt To Arrest Apostle Suleiman
Buhari Clears Lawal of Any Wrongdoing
CBN Governor Urges Legislature, Executive To Hasten 2017 Budget Implementation
Nigerian Turkish School: Abducted Students, Staff Rescued
Latest
Gambian President, Barrow Will Return To Banjul Thursday-Aide
President Adama Barrow will return to Banjul on Thursday. A tweet by Halifa Sallah, his aide, says that the new Gambian President is expected in
Amosun Receives Rescued Students of Nigerian Turkish International College
The Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has recieved the five students and three members of staff of the Nigerian Turkish International College (NTIC
Fayose Foils DSS Attempt To Arrest Apostle Suleiman
It took the intervention of the Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose to prevent an alleged attempt to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega
EU Urges FG To Release Shiite Leader El-Zakzaky
The European Union Mission in Nigeria has urged the Nigerian Government to immediately release Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky. The leader of the Islamic
"We Will Build Mexico Wall" - Trump
Donald Trump has said a "big day" is planned on national security, including an announcement to build a wall on the border between the US and Mexico
Politics
Buhari Clears Lawal of Any Wrongdoing
President Muhammadu Buhari has cleared the Secretary-to-the government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal of any
$2.1bn Arms Deal: Court Reaffirms Dasuki's Bail
An Abuja High Court has again reaffirmed the bail granted to former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki and
Sports
Eko Womens League: " Lagos For Her" Interview
Sports Café On STV For January 24, 2017
"I'm 100% Arsenal" - Asisat Oshoala
Business and Economy
CBN Governor Urges Legislature, Executive To Hasten 2017 Budget Implementation
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has called on the legislative and the executive arm of
FG Signs MoU With ENI To Refurbish Port-Harcourt Refinery
Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with International Oil Company ENI with the commitment to refurbish
Education
Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Nigeria Turkish School Kidnap
Policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team have arrested two persons involved in the kidnap of eight persons
Breaking: Suicide Bomber Kills One Professor, 4 Students In UNIMAID
Five persons were killed Monday morning as a male suicide bomber detonated explosive at the University of Maiduguri. The Commissioner of Police(CP),
ASUU Petitions JAMB Registrar Over N2bn Fraud
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has petitioned the former Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin who is now JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq
JAMB Says 2016 Varsity Admission Has Closed
Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB Professor Is-haq Oloyede says the 2016 admissions to all Federal
Health
Ambode's Wife Flags Off Deworming Exercise For 60,000 Pupils
Eat The Crumbs, Story of Kaduna Poor Boy
Polio Case Detected In Cross River
Gambian President, Barrow Will Return To Banjul Thursday-Aide
President Adama Barrow will return to Banjul on Thursday. A tweet by Halifa Sallah, his aide, says that the new Gambian
Amosun Receives Rescued Students of Nigerian Turkish International College
The Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has recieved the five students and three members of staff of the Nigerian
Fayose Foils DSS Attempt To Arrest Apostle Suleiman
It took the intervention of the Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose to prevent an alleged attempt to arrest Apostle
EU Urges FG To Release Shiite Leader El-Zakzaky
The European Union Mission in Nigeria has urged the Nigerian Government to immediately release Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky
"We Will Build Mexico Wall" - Trump
Donald Trump has said a "big day" is planned on national security, including an announcement to build a wall on the
Sports
Eko Womens League: " Lagos For Her" Interview
Lagos State Football Association's desire to develop football at all levels and in all ramifications will on
Sports Café On STV For January 24, 2017
1.Australian Open 2017: Venus Williams & Coco Vandeweghe through to semi-finals Venus Williams reached the
"I'm 100% Arsenal" - Asisat Oshoala
Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has said emphatically that she is 100% player of top English Women's Super League
Conte Applauds Chelsea Show of Unity
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said his side had put on a united front after Diego Costa marked his return with a goal
Gambian President, Barrow Will Return To Banjul Thursday-Aide
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 4:50pm
Amosun Receives Rescued Students of Nigerian Turkish International College
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 2:05pm
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 2:05pm
Fayose Foils DSS Attempt To Arrest Apostle Suleiman
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 12:34pm
EU Urges FG To Release Shiite Leader El-Zakzaky
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 12:19pm
"We Will Build Mexico Wall" - Trump
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 12:13pm
Buhari Clears Lawal of Any Wrongdoing
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 8:55am
Security
Amosun Receives Rescued Students of Nigerian Turkish International College
25 January, 2017 - 14:05
25 January, 2017 - 14:05
The Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has recieved the five students and three members of staff of the Nigerian Turkish
Fayose Foils DSS Attempt To Arrest Apostle Suleiman
25 January, 2017 - 12:34
25 January, 2017 - 12:34
It took the intervention of the Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose to prevent an alleged attempt to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleiman
Gambian President, Barrow Will Return To Banjul Thursday-Aide
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 4:50pm
Amosun Receives Rescued Students of Nigerian Turkish International College
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 2:05pm
Fayose Foils DSS Attempt To Arrest Apostle Suleiman
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 12:34pm
