Genuizz Urges Fans to Send Version of Firewood
Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Are Threat To Nigerian Communities-El-Rufai
Amnesty International Tells FG To Obey Court Order And Release El-Zakzaki
BBOG Agrees To Join Nigerian Troops To Sambisa
Breaking: Suicide Bomber Kills One Professor, 4 Students In UNIMAID
Genuizz Urges Fans to Send Version of Firewood
The Silverbird Social Media Cover of the Month for January has officially kicked off and a song has been chosen.. FIREWOOD by the talented GENIUZZ
Silverbird Launches Social Media Cover of the Month Contest
In a bid to engage it's online audience with an entertaining music competition where fans get to participate and also stand a chance to win,
Boko Haram: President Buhari Condems University of Maiduguri Suicide Bombing
President Muhammadu Buhari strongly condemns the terrorist attack Monday morning at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri, Borno State. The
Amidst Pogba Transfer Fee and Below Par Performance
The 2016/2017 English Premier League season started with so much expectation from the big clubs owing to a disappointing 2015/2016 season which saw
Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Are Threat To Nigerian Communities-El-Rufai
The Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai says that dispersal of members of the Boko Haram in the North-east constitutes a new threat to Nigerian
Armed Forces Remembrance Day:Buhari, Governors Lay Wreath To Honour Nigeria Fallen Heroes
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined senior government officials in marking the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. He
Alleged Violation of Act: House of Reps Invites IGP, Idris
The House of Representatives yesterday invited the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over alleged violations
Amidst Pogba Transfer Fee and Below Par Performance
EPL Stars Shine in AFCON
Real Madrid Sets Spanish Record of 40 Unbeaten Games
Nigeria Inflation Hits 18.55%
The National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed that the rate of inflation in the country has risen to 18.55 per cent
Breaking: MMM Resumes Operation In Nigeria
The Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) has finally resumed its operation after one month of shutting down in Nigeria. The
Breaking: Suicide Bomber Kills One Professor, 4 Students In UNIMAID
Five persons were killed Monday morning as a male suicide bomber detonated explosive at the University of Maiduguri. The Commissioner of Police(CP),
ASUU Petitions JAMB Registrar Over N2bn Fraud
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has petitioned the former Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin who is now JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq
JAMB Says 2016 Varsity Admission Has Closed
Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB Professor Is-haq Oloyede says the 2016 admissions to all Federal
Senate Urges FG To Improve Facilities In NYSC Camps
The senate has called on the Federal Government to improve facilities in National Youth Service Corps camps and provide experienced medical personnel
Eat The Crumbs, Story of Kaduna Poor Boy
Polio Case Detected In Cross River
Ambode's Wife Presents Gift To First Baby of The Year
