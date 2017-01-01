Skip to main content
PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI'S NEW YEAR MESSAGE TO NIGERIANS, JANUARY 1, 2017
Lagosians Welcome 2017 In Style
Fireworks, Messages Greet New Year 2017 Across The World
Ambode Pledges Greater Developments In 2017
The Tumble In Rivers, Abia States House of Assembly
PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI'S NEW YEAR MESSAGE TO NIGERIANS, JANUARY 1, 2017
My dear Compatriots, I am happy to welcome you to the beginning of a New Year in our beloved country Nigeria. I felicitate with you today at a time
Lagosians Welcome 2017 In Style
One Lagos Fiesta at Bar Beach as Lagosians welcome 2017 in style
Fireworks, Messages Greet New Year 2017 Across The World
Fireworks, text messages and telephones calls are currently flying around the world to welcome the New Year, 2017.
Ambode Pledges Greater Developments In 2017
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday thanked Lagosians for the massive support given to his administration in the outgoing year,
The Tumble In Rivers, Abia States House of Assembly
A new twist is playing out in the political drama in Abia State, as Bishop Kennedy Njoku, who was on Thursday elected Speaker of the State House of
The Tumble In Rivers, Abia States House of Assembly
A new twist is playing out in the political drama in Abia State, as Bishop Kennedy Njoku, who was on Thursday elected
Buhari, Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door
President Muhammadu Buhari, and the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Friday met behind closed doors iat the
England International Gascoigne Hospitalised After Brawl In London Hotel
Guardiola, Conte Brace For Boxing Day
Mikel Obi Set For Inter Milan Move
"CBN Spent $4bn To Defend Local Currency In 12 Months"
The Central Bank of Nigeria spent $4 billion from the nation's external reserves to defend the local currency in 12
Harmattan Haze: Poor Visibility Grounds Domestic Flights
Aviation authorities,on Tuesday, shut down the Lagos airport due to poor visibility caused by harmattan haze.
ASUU Petitions JAMB Registrar Over N2bn Fraud
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has petitioned the former Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin who is now JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq
JAMB Says 2016 Varsity Admission Has Closed
Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB Professor Is-haq Oloyede says the 2016 admissions to all Federal
Senate Urges FG To Improve Facilities In NYSC Camps
The senate has called on the Federal Government to improve facilities in National Youth Service Corps camps and provide experienced medical personnel
Sex Education: Lagos To Train 1,500 Pupils
The Lagos Government through the State's Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) is partnering with Access Bank to commemorate 16 Days of
Apple Watch's New Year Challenge will pack gyms this January
IDPs Plight: ECOWAS Presents $1.4m To Borno Government
Senate Urges FG To Improve Facilities In NYSC Camps
PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI'S NEW YEAR MESSAGE TO NIGERIANS, JANUARY 1, 2017
My dear Compatriots, I am happy to welcome you to the beginning of a New Year in our beloved country Nigeria. I
Lagosians Welcome 2017 In Style
One Lagos Fiesta at Bar Beach as Lagosians welcome 2017 in style
Fireworks, Messages Greet New Year 2017 Across The World
Fireworks, text messages and telephones calls are currently flying around the world to welcome the New Year, 2017.
Ambode Pledges Greater Developments In 2017
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday thanked Lagosians for the massive support given to his
The Tumble In Rivers, Abia States House of Assembly
A new twist is playing out in the political drama in Abia State, as Bishop Kennedy Njoku, who was on Thursday elected
England International Gascoigne Hospitalised After Brawl In London Hotel
Former England international Paul Gascoigne was taken to hospital after he sustained a head injury during a fracas in a
Guardiola, Conte Brace For Boxing Day
Chelsea's Antonio Conte and his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola are among the Premier League managers who
Mikel Obi Set For Inter Milan Move
Enjoying the holidays is the last thing on the mind of representatives of chelsea midfielder mikel obi as they have
Leicester Appeal Vardy Red Card Against Stoke
Leicester City have appealed against the red card shown to striker Jamie Vardy in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at
PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI'S NEW YEAR MESSAGE TO NIGERIANS, JANUARY 1, 2017
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 8:25am
Lagosians Welcome 2017 In Style
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 12:45am
Fireworks, Messages Greet New Year 2017 Across The World
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 12:32am
Ambode Pledges Greater Developments In 2017
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 5:02pm
The Tumble In Rivers, Abia States House of Assembly
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 9:09am
Buhari, Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 8:53am
Sambisa Forest: Army Debunk Shekau's New Video
30 December, 2016 - 09:37
The Nigerian Army says reports that Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has appeared in a new video claiming that his fighters are far
Why All Chibok Schoolgirls Have Not Been Rescued-Gen.Irabor
29 December, 2016 - 21:17
Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, says air attack on fleeing Boko Haram terrorists was stalled because the insurgents most
PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI'S NEW YEAR MESSAGE TO NIGERIANS, JANUARY 1, 2017
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 8:25am
Lagosians Welcome 2017 In Style
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 12:45am
Fireworks, Messages Greet New Year 2017 Across The World
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 12:32am
