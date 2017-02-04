Skip to main content
About Us
Contact
Privacy Policy
Daily Freebies
Dream Magic
Home
Watch Live
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Security
Business/Economy
Videos
Advertising
Our Shows
E-weekly
Head to Head
Page 3
Politicscope
Today on STV
More
Contact Us
Features
Health
Foreign News
Blogs
Life and Style
Metro
Education
Religion
Technology
Careers
Theatre & Arts
Tourism
Dream Magic Studios
Home
Watch Live
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Security
Business/Economy
Videos
Advertising
Our Shows
E-weekly
Head to Head
Page 3
Politicscope
Today on STV
More
Contact Us
Features
Health
Foreign News
Blogs
Life and Style
Metro
Education
Religion
Technology
Careers
Theatre & Arts
Tourism
Dream Magic Studios
Breaking: James Ibori Arrives Nigeria
Court Grants Ex-Minister's Son, Mohammed N100m Bail
Osinbajo Advocates Reform of Criminal Justice System
Police Arrest Employer For Dehumanising Staff
Rivers Violence: Police Debunk Court Order, Vow To Investigate Killings
Latest
Breaking: James Ibori Arrives Nigeria
The former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori who was released last month from prison in the United Kingdom (UK) has arrived in Nigeria.
Court Grants Ex-Minister's Son, Mohammed N100m Bail
The Abuja division of the Federal High Court, has released son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, on
Osinbajo Advocates Reform of Criminal Justice System
Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo has called for the reform of the nation’s criminal justice system to ensure that criminal elements do not
Police Arrest Employer For Dehumanising Staff
Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man for dehumanizing his employee and transporting him to Abuja. The employer, Engineer Wole Odunuga, was
Nigerian Navy Destroys 40 Illegal Refineries In Rivers
The Nigerian Navy says it has destroyed 40 illegal refineries in Rivers State in the last three days. The Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval
More News
Politics
Breaking: James Ibori Arrives Nigeria
The former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori who was released last month from prison in the United Kingdom (
Osinbajo Advocates Reform of Criminal Justice System
Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo has called for the reform of the nation’s criminal justice system to ensure
Sports
Conte Urges Chelsea to Seize Opportunity
AFCON: Egypt to Battle Cameroon for Trophy
Frank Lampard Retires From Professional Football
Business and Economy
Court Grants Ex-Minister's Son, Mohammed N100m Bail
The Abuja division of the Federal High Court, has released son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory,
Nigerian Navy Destroys 40 Illegal Refineries In Rivers
The Nigerian Navy says it has destroyed 40 illegal refineries in Rivers State in the last three days. The Flag
Education
Ambode Awards Contracts For Renovation Of 174 Classrooms, 8 New Blocks
Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday said his administration has awarded contract for the construction of eight new blocks of
Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Nigeria Turkish School Kidnap
Policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team have arrested two persons involved in the kidnap of eight persons
Breaking: Suicide Bomber Kills One Professor, 4 Students In UNIMAID
Five persons were killed Monday morning as a male suicide bomber detonated explosive at the University of Maiduguri. The Commissioner of Police(CP),
ASUU Petitions JAMB Registrar Over N2bn Fraud
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has petitioned the former Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin who is now JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq
Health
Fayose Approves Payment of Consolidated Salary To Ekiti Doctors
Ambode's Wife Flags Off Deworming Exercise For 60,000 Pupils
Eat The Crumbs, Story of Kaduna Poor Boy
Latest Stories
Breaking: James Ibori Arrives Nigeria
The former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori who was released last month from prison in the United Kingdom (
Court Grants Ex-Minister's Son, Mohammed N100m Bail
The Abuja division of the Federal High Court, has released son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory,
Osinbajo Advocates Reform of Criminal Justice System
Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo has called for the reform of the nation’s criminal justice system to ensure
Police Arrest Employer For Dehumanising Staff
Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man for dehumanizing his employee and transporting him to Abuja. The
Nigerian Navy Destroys 40 Illegal Refineries In Rivers
The Nigerian Navy says it has destroyed 40 illegal refineries in Rivers State in the last three days. The Flag
Sports
Conte Urges Chelsea to Seize Opportunity
Antonio Conte says Chelsea must seize the chance to move a step closer to winning the Premier League when the leaders
AFCON: Egypt to Battle Cameroon for Trophy
Egypt and Cameroon, two of the continent’s football powerhouses, will face off in the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of
Frank Lampard Retires From Professional Football
Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard has retired, bringing to an end a 21-year professional career. The
Egypt Advance to AFCON Final
Egypt advanced to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final after beating Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw
Poll
Willie Obiano Is Performing Better Than Rochas Okorocha?
Choices
Yes
No
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Math question
*
3 + 14 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Older polls
Results
Download the SilverbirdTV Mobile App
Android
Iphone and Ipad
Never Miss any Video, Subscribe now!
Latest Stories
Breaking: James Ibori Arrives Nigeria
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 10:26am
Court Grants Ex-Minister's Son, Mohammed N100m Bail
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 4:08pm
Osinbajo Advocates Reform of Criminal Justice System
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 2:42pm
Police Arrest Employer For Dehumanising Staff
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 12:37pm
Nigerian Navy Destroys 40 Illegal Refineries In Rivers
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 12:15pm
Conte Urges Chelsea to Seize Opportunity
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 11:50am
Follow @SilverbirdTV
Security
Police Arrest Employer For Dehumanising Staff
3 February, 2017 - 12:37
Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man for dehumanizing his employee and transporting him to Abuja. The employer, Engineer
Rivers Violence: Police Debunk Court Order, Vow To Investigate Killings
3 February, 2017 - 09:27
The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed as misleading an online publication claiming a Federal High Court in Abuja stopped the
Newsletter
Signup to receive the latest news in your email
Email Address
*
First Name
Last Name
News
Latest News
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Security
Economy
Top Stories
Breaking: James Ibori Arrives Nigeria
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 10:26am
Court Grants Ex-Minister's Son, Mohammed N100m Bail
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 4:08pm
Osinbajo Advocates Reform of Criminal Justice System
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 2:42pm
SilverbirdTV
Watch Live
Videos
Careers
Blog
Shows
Dream Magic Studios
About
Contact
Advertise
Watch Live
Copyright © 2015 Silverbird Television. All rights reserved.
The Silverbird Group.