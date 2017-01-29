Skip to main content
Enugu APC Kicks Against Obasanjo's Advice On Igbo Presidency
Kashamu: I Have No Case To Answer...Says US Court Ruling Twisted By Detractors
President Buhari In A Relax Mood With His Wife Aisha
LAUTECH Graduate Nabbed For Allegedly Stealing 20 Bags of Cement
Tinubu Square, Lagos Wears New Look
Latest
Enugu APC Kicks Against Obasanjo's Advice On Igbo Presidency
Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress has rejected former President Olusegun Obasanjo's suggestion that the South-east should produce
Kashamu: American Court Cannot Supersede British And Nigerian Courts
U.S. COURT RULING: I HAVE NO CASE TO ANSWER PREAMBLE: 1. My attention has been drawn to some mischievous media reports being the latest in a
Kashamu: I Have No Case To Answer...Says US Court Ruling Twisted By Detractors
Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, has said it would be illegal to initiate another extradition proceedings against
President Buhari In A Relax Mood With His Wife Aisha
Presidency has released more pictures depicting the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is to douse the tension in Nigeria and of
LAUTECH Graduate Nabbed For Allegedly Stealing 20 Bags of Cement
The Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested a 35 year old man, Abiola Hamzat and his accomplice,
Politics
Enugu APC Kicks Against Obasanjo's Advice On Igbo Presidency
Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress has rejected former President Olusegun Obasanjo's suggestion that
Kashamu: American Court Cannot Supersede British And Nigerian Courts
U.S. COURT RULING: I HAVE NO CASE TO ANSWER PREAMBLE: 1. My attention has been drawn to some mischievous media
Sports
Man Utd Edge Hull to Reach EFL Cup Final
Basketball: Player's Eye Pops Out on Court
Mourinho Warns Martial to Improve
Business and Economy
Amnesty Programme: FG Partners Bayelsa Govt To Establish Car Assembly Plant In Niger Delta
The Presidential Amnesty Office has entered into partnership with the Bayelsa State Government and automobile company
Senate Passes Budget 2017 For 2nd Reading
The 2017 appropriation bill of N7.3 trillion passed through the second reading at the senate yesterday. This followed
Education
Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Nigeria Turkish School Kidnap
Policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team have arrested two persons involved in the kidnap of eight persons
Breaking: Suicide Bomber Kills One Professor, 4 Students In UNIMAID
Five persons were killed Monday morning as a male suicide bomber detonated explosive at the University of Maiduguri. The Commissioner of Police(CP),
ASUU Petitions JAMB Registrar Over N2bn Fraud
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has petitioned the former Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin who is now JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq
JAMB Says 2016 Varsity Admission Has Closed
Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB Professor Is-haq Oloyede says the 2016 admissions to all Federal
Health
Ambode's Wife Flags Off Deworming Exercise For 60,000 Pupils
Eat The Crumbs, Story of Kaduna Poor Boy
Polio Case Detected In Cross River
Enugu APC Kicks Against Obasanjo's Advice On Igbo Presidency
Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress has rejected former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s suggestion that
Kashamu: American Court Cannot Supersede British And Nigerian Courts
U.S. COURT RULING: I HAVE NO CASE TO ANSWER PREAMBLE: 1. My attention has been drawn to some mischievous media
Kashamu: I Have No Case To Answer...Says US Court Ruling Twisted By Detractors
Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, has said it would be illegal to initiate another
President Buhari In A Relax Mood With His Wife Aisha
Presidency has released more pictures depicting the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is to douse the
LAUTECH Graduate Nabbed For Allegedly Stealing 20 Bags of Cement
The Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested a 35 year old man,
Sports
Man Utd Edge Hull to Reach EFL Cup Final
Manchester United reached the League Cup final but were made to sweat as Hull City won the second leg of their last-
Basketball: Player's Eye Pops Out on Court
Basketball player Akil Mitchell says he is "doing pretty well, all things considered" after his eye popped out in the
Mourinho Warns Martial to Improve
Anthony Martial must prove he deserves his place in the Manchester United team, manager Jose Mourinho has said, adding
Eko Womens League: " Lagos For Her" Interview
Lagos State Football Association's desire to develop football at all levels and in all ramifications will on
Enugu APC Kicks Against Obasanjo's Advice On Igbo Presidency
Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 8:24pm
Kashamu: American Court Cannot Supersede British And Nigerian Courts
Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 8:08pm
Kashamu: I Have No Case To Answer...Says US Court Ruling Twisted By Detractors
Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 7:56pm
President Buhari In A Relax Mood With His Wife Aisha
Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 5:28pm
LAUTECH Graduate Nabbed For Allegedly Stealing 20 Bags of Cement
Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 4:57pm
Tinubu Square, Lagos Wears New Look
Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 12:11pm
Security
LAUTECH Graduate Nabbed For Allegedly Stealing 20 Bags of Cement
29 January, 2017 - 16:57
The Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested a 35 year old man, Abiola Hamzat and his accomplice,
Customs Seize Two Illegally Imported Bell Helicopters
28 January, 2017 - 11:56
Two Bell Helicopters recently seized by the Nigerian Customs Service have been handed over to the Nigerian Air Force in Lagos. The
Enugu APC Kicks Against Obasanjo's Advice On Igbo Presidency
Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 8:24pm
Kashamu: American Court Cannot Supersede British And Nigerian Courts
Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 8:08pm
Kashamu: I Have No Case To Answer...Says US Court Ruling Twisted By Detractors
Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 7:56pm
