Skip to main content
About Us
Contact
Privacy Policy
Daily Freebies
Dream Magic
Home
Watch Live
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Security
Business/Economy
Videos
Advertising
Our Shows
E-weekly
Head to Head
Page 3
Politicscope
Today on STV
More
Contact Us
Features
Health
Foreign News
Blogs
Life and Style
Metro
Education
Religion
Technology
Careers
Theatre & Arts
Tourism
Dream Magic Studios
Home
Watch Live
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Security
Business/Economy
Videos
Advertising
Our Shows
E-weekly
Head to Head
Page 3
Politicscope
Today on STV
More
Contact Us
Features
Health
Foreign News
Blogs
Life and Style
Metro
Education
Religion
Technology
Careers
Theatre & Arts
Tourism
Dream Magic Studios
Ambode Okays Death Penalty For Kidnappers...Signs Bill Into Law
FG Needs $2m For Ajaokuta Steel Mill To Do Well-Fayemi
Alleged Fraud In IDPs: Senate Requests BVN of Companies Linked To SGF
Kashamu Extradition: SANs Tackle U.S, NDLEA
Silverbird Man of The Year: Maryam Babangida To Bag Post Humous Award
Latest
Osinbajo Swears-In Five NPC Commissioners
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has sworn in five commissioners of the National Population Commission The event was held at the council chamber
Ambode Okays Death Penalty For Kidnappers...Signs Bill Into Law
Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday signed into law the anti-kidnapping bill recently passed by the State House of Assembly, with
2Baba Full Speech On Planned Protest Against Buhari's Govt
Since the idea of a nationwide march was first mentioned, the need for urgent solutions to the challenges facing Nigerians has become very clear. The
Ighalo Leaves Watford, Moves to China
Watford have sold Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo to Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai for £20m. Ighalo, 27, joined the Hornets in 2014 from
FG Needs $2m For Ajaokuta Steel Mill To Do Well-Fayemi
The Federal Government says it needs $2 billion to get the Ajaokuta Steel Company to produce at full installed capacity This is according to the
More News
Politics
Osinbajo Swears-In Five NPC Commissioners
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has sworn in five commissioners of the National Population Commission The event was
2Baba Full Speech On Planned Protest Against Buhari's Govt
Since the idea of a nationwide march was first mentioned, the need for urgent solutions to the challenges facing
Sports
Ighalo Leaves Watford, Moves to China
Aubameyang Considers Dortmund Exit
NWFL Mourns Solomon Dalung's Wife
Business and Economy
FG Needs $2m For Ajaokuta Steel Mill To Do Well-Fayemi
The Federal Government says it needs $2 billion to get the Ajaokuta Steel Company to produce at full installed
Payment of N22.6bn Oil Blocs: Reps Give CBN 7 Days To Provide Documents
The House of Representatives Committee on oil prospecting licences, and oil mining leases has given the Central Bank of
Education
Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Nigeria Turkish School Kidnap
Policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team have arrested two persons involved in the kidnap of eight persons
Breaking: Suicide Bomber Kills One Professor, 4 Students In UNIMAID
Five persons were killed Monday morning as a male suicide bomber detonated explosive at the University of Maiduguri. The Commissioner of Police(CP),
ASUU Petitions JAMB Registrar Over N2bn Fraud
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has petitioned the former Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin who is now JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq
JAMB Says 2016 Varsity Admission Has Closed
Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB Professor Is-haq Oloyede says the 2016 admissions to all Federal
Health
Ambode's Wife Flags Off Deworming Exercise For 60,000 Pupils
Eat The Crumbs, Story of Kaduna Poor Boy
Polio Case Detected In Cross River
Latest Stories
Osinbajo Swears-In Five NPC Commissioners
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has sworn in five commissioners of the National Population Commission The event was
Ambode Okays Death Penalty For Kidnappers...Signs Bill Into Law
Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday signed into law the anti-kidnapping bill recently passed by the
2Baba Full Speech On Planned Protest Against Buhari's Govt
Since the idea of a nationwide march was first mentioned, the need for urgent solutions to the challenges facing
Ighalo Leaves Watford, Moves to China
Watford have sold Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo to Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai for £20m. Ighalo, 27,
FG Needs $2m For Ajaokuta Steel Mill To Do Well-Fayemi
The Federal Government says it needs $2 billion to get the Ajaokuta Steel Company to produce at full installed
Sports
Ighalo Leaves Watford, Moves to China
Watford have sold Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo to Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai for £20m. Ighalo, 27,
Aubameyang Considers Dortmund Exit
Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is considering leaving the German club this summer.
NWFL Mourns Solomon Dalung's Wife
The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) board has expressed their condolences to the Minister of Youth and Sports,
Costa Misses Penalty as Liverpool Hold Chelsea
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet went from zero to hero as Premier League leaders Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at
Poll
Willie Obiano Is Performing Better Than Rochas Okorocha?
Choices
Yes
No
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Math question
*
3 + 6 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Older polls
Results
Download the SilverbirdTV Mobile App
Android
Iphone and Ipad
Never Miss any Video, Subscribe now!
Latest Stories
Osinbajo Swears-In Five NPC Commissioners
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 4:51pm
Ambode Okays Death Penalty For Kidnappers...Signs Bill Into Law
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 3:53pm
2Baba Full Speech On Planned Protest Against Buhari's Govt
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 3:32pm
Ighalo Leaves Watford, Moves to China
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 2:31pm
FG Needs $2m For Ajaokuta Steel Mill To Do Well-Fayemi
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 12:40pm
Alleged Fraud In IDPs: Senate Requests BVN of Companies Linked To SGF
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 12:22pm
Follow @SilverbirdTV
Security
Ambode Okays Death Penalty For Kidnappers...Signs Bill Into Law
1 February, 2017 - 15:53
Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday signed into law the anti-kidnapping bill recently passed by the State House of
CAF Presidency : Hayatou Seeks Re-election... May Extend Tenure To 33 Years
1 February, 2017 - 09:09
Presidents from the 54 Football Associations in Africa have been invited to Libreville, Gabon by the Confederation of African Football
Newsletter
Signup to receive the latest news in your email
Email Address
*
First Name
Last Name
News
Latest News
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Security
Economy
Top Stories
Osinbajo Swears-In Five NPC Commissioners
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 4:51pm
Ambode Okays Death Penalty For Kidnappers...Signs Bill Into Law
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 3:53pm
2Baba Full Speech On Planned Protest Against Buhari's Govt
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 3:32pm
SilverbirdTV
Watch Live
Videos
Careers
Blog
Shows
Dream Magic Studios
About
Contact
Advertise
Watch Live
Copyright © 2015 Silverbird Television. All rights reserved.
The Silverbird Group.