Buhari Sacks FRCN Chairman, Appoints Sulaiman
Ronaldo Wins FIFA Player of The Year
Messi, Neymar, Suarez To Boycott FIFA Best Player Award
NUPENG Set For Warning Strike Wednesday
Federal High Court Redeploys, Justices Liman, Abang, 9 Others
Buhari Sacks FRCN Chairman, Appoints Sulaiman
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate appointments of new heads for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian
Ronaldo Wins FIFA Player of The Year
Cristiano Ronaldo received FIFA's best player award for the fourth time on Monday, after Portugal and Real Madrid won both major European titles in
Messi, Neymar, Suarez To Boycott FIFA Best Player Award
Lionel Messi, Neymar da Silva Santos, Luis suarez and their Barcelona team-mates will not be attending Monday's FIFA's 'the best' awards ceremony
Ambode Signs N812.998bn Appropriation Bill Into Law
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday signed the N812.998bn Y2017 Appropriation Bill into Law, with a promise that it would be
NUPENG Set For Warning Strike Wednesday
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG is set to begin a three-day nationwide warning strike on Wednesday, over disputes with
Buhari Sacks FRCN Chairman, Appoints Sulaiman
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate appointments of new heads for the Nigerian Airspace Management
Federal High Court Redeploys, Justices Liman, Abang, 9 Others
The Federal High Court leadership has redeployed 11 judges including Justice Mohammed Liman in Port Harcourt and
Ronaldo Wins FIFA Player of The Year
Messi, Neymar, Suarez To Boycott FIFA Best Player Award
Aubameyang, Mahrez Target AFCON Glory
Ambode Signs N812.998bn Appropriation Bill Into Law
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday signed the N812.998bn Y2017 Appropriation Bill into Law, with a
NUPENG Set For Warning Strike Wednesday
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG is set to begin a three-day nationwide warning strike on
ASUU Petitions JAMB Registrar Over N2bn Fraud
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has petitioned the former Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin who is now JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq
JAMB Says 2016 Varsity Admission Has Closed
Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB Professor Is-haq Oloyede says the 2016 admissions to all Federal
Senate Urges FG To Improve Facilities In NYSC Camps
The senate has called on the Federal Government to improve facilities in National Youth Service Corps camps and provide experienced medical personnel
Sex Education: Lagos To Train 1,500 Pupils
The Lagos Government through the State's Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) is partnering with Access Bank to commemorate 16 Days of
Eat The Crumbs, Story of Kaduna Poor Boy
Polio Case Detected In Cross River
Ambode's Wife Presents Gift To First Baby of The Year
Sokoto Govt Disbans Hisbah Commission
8 January, 2017 - 21:26
Sokoto State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Mani Katami says the state Government has disbanded the state Hisbah Commission due
Shiite: New Factional Sect Uncovered In Borno State
8 January, 2017 - 21:05
A new factional sect of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as Shi’ite has been uncovered in Borno State. The State
